When the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins square off in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has tacked on 35 receptions for 313 yards. He's been targeted 54 times, producing 26.1 yards per game.

Having played 12 games this season, Okonkwo has not tallied a TD reception.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 Colts 6 3 62 0

