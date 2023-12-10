Predators vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Nashville Predators (14-13), coming off a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) at Bell Centre on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Canadiens knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent game.
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-165)
|Canadiens (+140)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been a moneyline favorite nine times this season, and have finished 5-4 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Nashville has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 62.3%.
- Nashville's 27 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 17 times.
Predators vs Canadiens Additional Info
Predators vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|84 (12th)
|Goals
|72 (28th)
|85 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|93 (27th)
|21 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (17th)
|21 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|26 (30th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.
- Four of Nashville's last 10 games went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Predators' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Predators' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Predators are ranked 12th in the league with 84 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- The Predators rank 19th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (85 total) in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -1.
