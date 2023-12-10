The Nashville Predators, with Phillip Tomasino, are in action Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Tomasino? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Tomasino has averaged 9:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Tomasino has a goal in one of his 20 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in nine of 20 games this season, Tomasino has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Tomasino has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 20 games played.

The implied probability that Tomasino goes over his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Tomasino going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

