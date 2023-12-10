Will Jonathan Taylor Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jonathan Taylor did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Taylor's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Jonathan Taylor and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Taylor has season stats of 100 rushes for 414 yards and four TDs, picking up 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has 16 catches on 19 targets for 137 yards.
Keep an eye on Taylor's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jonathan Taylor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Colts.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Click Here for DeVante Parker
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Najee Harris
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
Colts vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Taylor 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|100
|414
|4
|4.1
|19
|16
|137
|1
Taylor Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Titans
|6
|18
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|8
|19
|0
|5
|46
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|75
|1
|3
|45
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|12
|95
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|18
|47
|0
|5
|22
|1
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|23
|69
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|15
|91
|2
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.