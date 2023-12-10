The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) will look to end a six-game road skid when visiting the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hulman Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks average only 4.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Sycamores allow (72.4).

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 72.4 points.

Indiana State's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.

The Sycamores average 7.5 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Redhawks give up (75.1).

Southeast Missouri State is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 67.6 points.

The Sycamores are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, 9.3% lower than the Redhawks allow to opponents (46.5%).

Indiana State Leaders

Kiley Bess: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Mya Glanton: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 55.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 55.8 FG% Bella Finnegan: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45) Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 39.7 FG%

11.1 PTS, 39.7 FG% Ella Sawyer: 5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Indiana State Schedule