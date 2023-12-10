Sunday's game features the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) squaring off at Hulman Center (on December 10) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 victory for Indiana State.

The Sycamores came out on top in their most recent game 73-65 against Central Michigan on Saturday.

Indiana State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Indiana State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 74, Southeast Missouri State 69

Other MVC Predictions

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

The Sycamores defeated the No. 295-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Kentucky Norse, 85-82, on November 6, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Indiana State has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins

85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 295) on November 6

64-52 over Radford (No. 339) on November 23

73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 359) on December 2

Indiana State Leaders

Kiley Bess: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Mya Glanton: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 55.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 55.8 FG% Bella Finnegan: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45) Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 39.7 FG%

11.1 PTS, 39.7 FG% Ella Sawyer: 5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores are being outscored by 4.8 points per game with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (165th in college basketball) and allow 72.4 per outing (309th in college basketball).

