Indiana State vs. Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's game features the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) squaring off at Hulman Center (on December 10) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 victory for Indiana State.
The Sycamores came out on top in their most recent game 73-65 against Central Michigan on Saturday.
Indiana State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Indiana State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana State 74, Southeast Missouri State 69
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- The Sycamores defeated the No. 295-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Kentucky Norse, 85-82, on November 6, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Indiana State has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).
Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 295) on November 6
- 64-52 over Radford (No. 339) on November 23
- 73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 359) on December 2
Indiana State Leaders
- Kiley Bess: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Mya Glanton: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 55.8 FG%
- Bella Finnegan: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)
- Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 39.7 FG%
- Ella Sawyer: 5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores are being outscored by 4.8 points per game with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (165th in college basketball) and allow 72.4 per outing (309th in college basketball).
