Should you wager on Gardner Minshew getting into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Minshew has racked up 23 carries for 52 yards (4.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Minshew has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has run for a TD in two games.

Gardner Minshew Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 33 55 329 1 3 2 4 0 Week 7 Browns 15 23 305 2 1 3 29 2 Week 8 Saints 23 41 213 2 1 1 3 0 Week 9 @Panthers 17 26 127 1 0 5 5 0 Week 10 @Patriots 18 28 194 0 1 2 -1 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 24 41 251 0 1 3 6 1 Week 13 @Titans 26 42 312 2 0 3 2 0

