Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, 254.3 per game.

Minshew has passed for 2,284 yards (207.6 per game) this season while completing 62.8% of his throws, with 10 TD passes and seven picks. On the ground, Minshew has also rushed 23 times for 52 yards and three scores, averaging 4.7 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Minshew and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minshew vs. the Bengals

Minshew vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

11 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two touchdown passes to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Bengals have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Bengals give up 254.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense ranks 13th in the league with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Colts vs Bengals on Fubo!

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Bengals

Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)

230.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Minshew with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Minshew Passing Insights

Minshew has bettered his passing yards prop total in five games this year, or 62.5%.

The Colts have passed 55.7% of the time and run 44.3% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Minshew is No. 24 in the NFL averaging 6.7 yards per attempt (2,284 total yards passing).

Minshew has completed at least one touchdown pass in seven of 11 games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has 13 total touchdowns this season (44.8% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

Minshew has attempted 44 passes in the red zone (36.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has hit his rushing yards over in 37.5% of his opportunities (three of eight games).

Minshew has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has seven red zone carries for 9.7% of the team share (his team runs on 59.5% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 26-for-42 / 312 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-41 / 251 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-28 / 194 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-26 / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-41 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.