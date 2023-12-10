Colts vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 14
The Indianapolis Colts' (7-5) injury report heading into their game against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) currently includes six players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 10 from Paycor Stadium.
The Colts are coming off of a 31-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.
The Bengals enter the matchup after winning 34-31 over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last game on December 4.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Thumb
|Out
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Tyquan Lewis
|DE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Quad
|Out
|Ameer Speed
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonah Williams
|OT
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|Back
|Questionable
|Sam Hubbard
|DE
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|B.J. Hill
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DJ Turner II
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D'Ante Smith
|OT
|NIR - Personal
|Questionable
Colts vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Colts Season Insights
- With 342.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts rank 14th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 25th, giving up 355.3 total yards per game.
- The Colts are accumulating 25 points per game on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24.7 points per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.
- The Colts are generating 226.7 passing yards per game on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 222.1 passing yards per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.
- Indianapolis ranks 12th in the NFL with 115.8 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 26th with 133.3 rushing yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Colts have a +2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 13th in the NFL.
Colts vs. Bengals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-125), Colts (+105)
- Total: 44 points
