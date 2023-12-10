Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Women's Big Ten Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big Ten? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Big Ten Power Rankings
1. Iowa
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-2
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 87-65 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Opponent: Cleveland State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Ohio State
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: W 94-84 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Opponent: Grand Valley State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: B1G+
3. Michigan State
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: L 80-74 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Michigan
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
4. Indiana
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: W 66-56 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: Evansville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
5. Nebraska
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
- Last Game: W 80-74 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
6. Michigan
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
- Last Game: W 84-48 vs Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 16
7. Minnesota
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: W 96-64 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. Maryland
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 99-51 vs Towson
Next Game
- Opponent: JMU
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. Penn State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
- Last Game: L 94-84 vs Ohio State
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: B1G+
10. Purdue
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: L 60-58 vs Minnesota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Notre Dame
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Illinois
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
- Last Game: L 84-48 vs Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
- Last Game: W 78-55 vs St. Thomas
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22
13. Rutgers
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: L 66-55 vs Princeton
Next Game
- Opponent: Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
14. Northwestern
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
- Last Game: L 90-65 vs DePaul
Next Game
- Opponent: Bradley
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
