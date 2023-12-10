Check out best bets as the Indianapolis Colts (7-5) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

When is Bengals vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Bengals to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (3.8 to 2.5).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Bengals have a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 3-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (50%).

The Colts have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won twice.

Indianapolis has a record of 2-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-2.5)



Cincinnati (-2.5) The Bengals have registered a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-3-1.

The Colts have compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Indianapolis is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) These two teams average 45.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 1.5 more than the total of 44.

The Bengals and the Colts have seen their opponents average a combined 3.5 more points per game than the over/under of 44 set for this game.

The Bengals have gone over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).

Colts games have hit the over in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 88.6 7

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 207.6 10 4.7 3

