Sunday's contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) and Ball State Cardinals (6-2) squaring off at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 90-63 loss to UConn in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 70, Ball State 68

Other MAC Predictions

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 146-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Iowa Panthers, 75-64, on November 18, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Cardinals have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Ball State has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 146) on November 18

71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 212) on December 3

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 247) on November 11

97-64 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 275) on November 6

67-63 on the road over IUPUI (No. 290) on November 22

Ball State Leaders

Nyla Hampton: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 4.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Ally Becki: 11 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

11 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Madelyn Bischoff: 12.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (27-for-51)

12.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (27-for-51) Marie Kiefer: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Alex Richard: 8.4 PTS, 50 FG%

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game, with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (74th in college basketball) and give up 70.3 per contest (285th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.