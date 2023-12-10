The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) face the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
  • Ball State is 6-0 when it scores more than 64.0 points.
  • Western Kentucky is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.4 points.
  • The 66.0 points per game the Hilltoppers average are the same as the Cardinals allow.
  • When Western Kentucky scores more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.
  • Ball State has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.0 points.
  • The Hilltoppers are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 8.7% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (48.0%).
  • The Cardinals' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 5.1 higher than the Hilltoppers have conceded.

Ball State Leaders

  • Nyla Hampton: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Ally Becki: 11.0 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
  • Madelyn Bischoff: 12.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (27-for-51)
  • Marie Kiefer: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Alex Richard: 8.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Ball State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Notre Dame L 90-59 John E. Worthen Arena
12/3/2023 @ Saint Louis W 71-64 Chaifetz Arena
12/6/2023 @ UConn L 90-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/10/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/19/2023 Pittsburgh - Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/21/2023 Georgia - Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus

