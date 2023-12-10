The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) meet the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ball State vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ball State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Players to Watch

Alexis Mead: 11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Acacia Hayes: 17.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Karris Allen: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Mead: 11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Hayes: 17.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Faustino: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Allen: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Betancourt: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.