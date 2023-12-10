The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) aim to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup.

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-3.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-3.5) 134.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends

Ball State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, two of the Cardinals games have hit the over.

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.