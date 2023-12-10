How to Watch Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ball State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cardinals have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
- Ball State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 289th.
- The Cardinals put up 6.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Cougars give up (69.0).
- Ball State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ball State fared better in home games last year, posting 80.4 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Cardinals played better in home games last season, ceding 69.9 points per game, compared to 72.8 in away games.
- At home, Ball State averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.3) than on the road (8.2). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to when playing on the road (38.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 90-64
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 67-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|W 68-65
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.