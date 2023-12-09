The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) are heavy, 20.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -20.5 141.5

Beacons Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso has combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Valparaiso has had an average of 139.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Valparaiso is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Valparaiso has a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-5-0 mark from Virginia Tech.

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 5 55.6% 74.4 144.2 68.6 138.5 143.3 Valparaiso 3 37.5% 69.8 144.2 69.9 138.5 143.9

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The Beacons score an average of 69.8 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 68.6 the Hokies give up.

Valparaiso has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 4-5-0 1-1 4-5-0 Valparaiso 5-3-0 1-0 2-6-0

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Valparaiso 13-4 Home Record 8-7 2-9 Away Record 2-12 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

