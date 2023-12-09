The Chicago State Cougars (0-13) will attempt to snap a 13-game losing skid when visiting the Valparaiso Beacons (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 54.6 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than the 72.6 the Beacons allow.

The 60.7 points per game the Beacons score are 26.5 fewer points than the Cougars allow (87.2).

This season the Beacons are shooting 38.8% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars' 33 shooting percentage is 12.8 lower than the Beacons have given up.

Valparaiso Leaders

Leah Earnest: 15 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

15 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Saniya Jackson: 7.6 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.6 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Olivia Brown: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Nevaeh Jackson: 4.7 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

4.7 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Raeven Raye-Redmond: 3.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 29.2 FG%

Valparaiso Schedule