The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: The CW

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Valparaiso Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-20.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-20.5) 142.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Valparaiso has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Beacons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Hokies' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

