How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) travel to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: The CW
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- The Beacons have shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.
- Valparaiso is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Hokies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons rank 145th.
- The Beacons average just 1.2 more points per game (69.8) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (68.6).
- Valparaiso is 3-0 when it scores more than 68.6 points.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Valparaiso averaged 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.
- The Beacons allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Valparaiso made fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) too.
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Drake
|L 83-65
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 77-68
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|L 71-67
|McGuirk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/19/2023
|Samford
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
