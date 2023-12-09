The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) travel to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: The CW

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons have shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.

Valparaiso is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Hokies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons rank 145th.

The Beacons average just 1.2 more points per game (69.8) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (68.6).

Valparaiso is 3-0 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Valparaiso averaged 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.

The Beacons allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Valparaiso made fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule