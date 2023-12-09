The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) travel to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: The CW

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • The Beacons have shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.
  • Valparaiso is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons rank 145th.
  • The Beacons average just 1.2 more points per game (69.8) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (68.6).
  • Valparaiso is 3-0 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Valparaiso averaged 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.
  • The Beacons allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Valparaiso made fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) too.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Drake L 83-65 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 @ Belmont L 77-68 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 @ Central Michigan L 71-67 McGuirk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Chicago State - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/19/2023 Samford - Athletics-Recreation Center

