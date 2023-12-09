Saturday's game that pits the Valparaiso Beacons (1-6) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-13) at Athletics-Recreation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-64 in favor of Valparaiso, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

Last time out, the Beacons won on Thursday 65-60 over Indiana-Northwest.

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 74, Chicago State 64

Other MVC Predictions

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

This season, the Beacons are winless against D1 teams.

Valparaiso has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Valparaiso has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Valparaiso Leaders

Leah Earnest: 15.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

15.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Saniya Jackson: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Olivia Brown: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Nevaeh Jackson: 4.7 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

4.7 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Raeven Raye-Redmond: 3.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 29.2 FG%

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons have been outscored by 11.9 points per game (scoring 60.7 points per game to rank 269th in college basketball while allowing 72.6 per contest to rank 310th in college basketball) and have a -83 scoring differential overall.

