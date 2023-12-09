When the Nashville Predators play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Thomas Novak light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:27 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

