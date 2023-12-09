The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) are heavy favorites (-23.5) as they look to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hulman Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 150.5 for the matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -23.5 150.5

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 combined points just once this season.

The average total for Southern Indiana's games this season is 135.2 points, 15.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Southern Indiana's ATS record is 5-3-0 this year.

Indiana State's .714 ATS win percentage (5-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Southern Indiana's .625 mark (5-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 6 85.7% 87.4 153.5 72.8 141.9 158.5 Southern Indiana 1 12.5% 66.1 153.5 69.1 141.9 144.1

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Sycamores allow.

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 5-2-0 0-0 5-2-0 Southern Indiana 5-3-0 2-0 2-6-0

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Southern Indiana 11-4 Home Record 10-4 7-6 Away Record 5-11 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.