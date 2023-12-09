The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1) will face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Game Information

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Swope: 18.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Conwell: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayson Kent: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Robbie Avila: 18 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julian Larry: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Indiana State Players to Watch

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank
12th 89.2 Points Scored 63.6 340th
297th 77.2 Points Allowed 74 249th
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 32.9 203rd
355th 5.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 277th
7th 11.2 3pt Made 6.7 239th
20th 18.7 Assists 13.3 179th
158th 11.5 Turnovers 13.3 259th

