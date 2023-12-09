The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6), losers of four straight as well. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 57.3 points per game, 19 fewer points than the 76.3 the Screaming Eagles allow.

The Screaming Eagles put up 8.4 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Eagles give up (74.7).

When Eastern Michigan gives up fewer than 66.3 points, it is 1-1.

The Screaming Eagles are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (42.9%).

The Eagles shoot 36.1% from the field, 7.7% lower than the Screaming Eagles concede.

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 13 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

13 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Madison Webb: 9.1 PTS, 50 FG%

9.1 PTS, 50 FG% Meredith Raley: 9.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

9.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Tori Handley: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Chloe Gannon: 6.7 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Schedule