The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hulman Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-22.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana State (-22.5) 150.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Screaming Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this year.

Indiana State has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Sycamores games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

