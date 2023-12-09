The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) hope to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hulman Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Sycamores have averaged.

Southern Indiana is 2-1 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 353rd.

The Screaming Eagles' 66.1 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Sycamores allow.

Southern Indiana has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Southern Indiana is averaging 8.2 more points per game at home (70.2) than on the road (62).

At home the Screaming Eagles are conceding 63.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they are away (75).

At home, Southern Indiana makes 5.8 triples per game, two fewer than it averages away (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.4%) than on the road (33.3%) too.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule