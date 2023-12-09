Saturday's contest between the Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at Hulman Center has a projected final score of 85-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 85, Southern Indiana 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-22.3)

Indiana State (-22.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Indiana State has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern Indiana is 5-3-0. A total of five out of the Sycamores' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Screaming Eagles' games have gone over.

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles put up 66.1 points per game (327th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (134th in college basketball). They have a -30 scoring differential and have been outscored by three points per game.

Southern Indiana prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It collects 36 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.7.

Southern Indiana knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 31.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Southern Indiana has committed 3.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (298th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (301st in college basketball).

