The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-2) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hilliard Gates Sports Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison

  • The Tommies score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.3 the Mastodons give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.3 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Mastodons average just 4.9 more points per game (78.2) than the Tommies give up (73.3).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.
  • St. Thomas has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.
  • This year the Mastodons are shooting 44.0% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tommies concede.
  • The Tommies shoot 44.0% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Mastodons concede.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

  • Amellia Bromenschenkel: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
  • Shayla Sellers: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Audra Emmerson: 9.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)
  • Renna Schwieterman: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
  • Destinee Marshall: 9.7 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oakland W 84-66 Athletics Center O'rena
12/3/2023 Wright State W 71-60 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/6/2023 @ Bellarmine W 57-46 Knights Hall
12/9/2023 St. Thomas - Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/17/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
12/21/2023 Aquinas College - Hilliard Gates Sports Center

