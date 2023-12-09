The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) after losing four straight road games. The Mastodons are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The over/under is 151.5 in the matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -15.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Fort Wayne and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points twice this season (over seven games).

Purdue Fort Wayne has an average point total of 153.1 in its contests this year, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mastodons have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Purdue Fort Wayne has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Mastodons have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -1200 odds on them winning this game.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 2 28.6% 86.6 153.6 66.5 140.2 146.4 Southeast Missouri State 2 28.6% 67 153.6 73.7 140.2 147.8

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The 86.6 points per game the Mastodons score are 12.9 more points than the Redhawks allow (73.7).

Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0 Southeast Missouri State 0-7-0 0-2 2-5-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fort Wayne Southeast Missouri State 4-0 Home Record 3-1 3-1 Away Record 0-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-4-0 96.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.8 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

