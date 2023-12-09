The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup in this article.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-15.5) 151.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-15.5) 151.5 -2500 +1040 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of four out of the Mastodons' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Southeast Missouri State has not won against the spread this year in seven opportunities.

Redhawks games have hit the over twice this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.