The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) welcome in the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

This season, the Mastodons have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have made.

In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Redhawks are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 291st.

The 86.6 points per game the Mastodons average are 12.9 more points than the Redhawks give up (73.7).

Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne is averaging 96.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 77.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Mastodons are ceding 58.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 71.

In terms of three-pointers, Purdue Fort Wayne has performed worse at home this year, sinking 9.3 threes per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game and a 42% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule