Saturday's contest that pits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-61 in favor of Purdue Fort Wayne, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 85, Southeast Missouri State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-24.0)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-24.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Purdue Fort Wayne is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Southeast Missouri State's 0-7-0 ATS record. The Mastodons have hit the over in four games, while Redhawks games have gone over two times.

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons are outscoring opponents by 20.1 points per game with a +201 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.6 points per game (16th in college basketball) and allow 66.5 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Purdue Fort Wayne grabs 30.5 rebounds per game (292nd in college basketball) while conceding 34.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.9 boards per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne connects on 10 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc (30th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 28.9%.

The Mastodons score 106.5 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while giving up 81.8 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball).

Purdue Fort Wayne has won the turnover battle by 7.9 turnovers per game, committing 9.5 (36th in college basketball action) while forcing 17.4 (sixth in college basketball).

