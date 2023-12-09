The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) play the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.
  • In games Purdue shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Boilermakers are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 53rd.
  • The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).
  • When Purdue puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Purdue averaged nine more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (67.3).
  • The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.3 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Purdue made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Texas Southern W 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.