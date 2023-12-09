How to Watch Purdue vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) play the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.
Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.
- In games Purdue shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 53rd.
- The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).
- When Purdue puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Purdue averaged nine more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (67.3).
- The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.3 in away games.
- When playing at home, Purdue made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
