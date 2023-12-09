The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Purdue has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 22nd.
  • The Boilermakers average 10.0 more points per game (84.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (74.9).
  • Purdue is 6-1 when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue scored 76.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
  • The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.3).
  • In home games, Purdue made 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32.0%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Texas Southern W 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena

