How to Watch Purdue vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Purdue has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 22nd.
- The Boilermakers average 10.0 more points per game (84.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (74.9).
- Purdue is 6-1 when scoring more than 74.9 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue scored 76.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
- The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.3).
- In home games, Purdue made 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32.0%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
