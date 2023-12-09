The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) take on the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

In games Purdue shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 53rd.

The Boilermakers average 84.9 points per game, 10 more points than the 74.9 the Crimson Tide give up.

When Purdue scores more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue put up 76.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.3 away from home.

Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule