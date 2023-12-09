The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) take on the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • In games Purdue shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Boilermakers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 53rd.
  • The Boilermakers average 84.9 points per game, 10 more points than the 74.9 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • When Purdue scores more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue put up 76.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.3 away from home.
  • Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Texas Southern W 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena

