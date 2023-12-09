How to Watch Purdue vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) take on the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.
Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- In games Purdue shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 53rd.
- The Boilermakers average 84.9 points per game, 10 more points than the 74.9 the Crimson Tide give up.
- When Purdue scores more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue put up 76.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.3 away from home.
- Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
