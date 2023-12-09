The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have hit.

In games Purdue shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 53rd.

The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers average are 10.0 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).

Purdue has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue posted 76.3 points per game last season at home, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged in road games (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 64.3.

Purdue sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

