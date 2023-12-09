The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) hit the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

In games Purdue shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 53rd.

The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers average are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).

When Purdue totals more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.

The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Purdue performed better at home last season, making 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule