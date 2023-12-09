The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.

In games Purdue shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 53rd.

The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).

Purdue is 6-1 when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.

Defensively the Boilermakers played better in home games last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Purdue performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in away games.

