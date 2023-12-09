Saturday's contest features the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) matching up at Coca-Cola Coliseum (on December 9) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 83-78 victory for Purdue, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Purdue vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Alabama 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-5.4)

Purdue (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.6

Alabama has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Purdue, who is 6-3-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Boilermakers' games have gone over.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game, with a +159 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Purdue grabs 39.7 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 27.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.1 boards per game.

Purdue connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 39.7% rate (15th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 per game its opponents make, at a 26.9% rate.

Purdue has lost the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 12.1 (201st in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (343rd in college basketball).

