How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.
Notre Dame vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- TCU vs Clemson (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Alabama A&M vs Georgia Tech (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- NJIT vs Wake Forest (8:00 PM ET | December 9)
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- Notre Dame has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 308th.
- The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
- Notre Dame has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Notre Dame averaged 73 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.3.
- The Fighting Irish conceded fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (73.5) last season.
- At home, Notre Dame sunk 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
