The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • Notre Dame has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 308th.
  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • Notre Dame has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Notre Dame averaged 73 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.3.
  • The Fighting Irish conceded fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (73.5) last season.
  • At home, Notre Dame sunk 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina L 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 62-49 Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan W 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/16/2023 Georgetown - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 Citadel - Purcell Pavilion

