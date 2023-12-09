Saturday's contest at Fiserv Forum has the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-59 win, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

The matchup has no line set.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-20.0)

Marquette (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Marquette's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while Notre Dame's is 4-4-0. The Golden Eagles are 2-5-0 and the Fighting Irish are 2-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (posting 64.9 points per game, 338th in college basketball, while conceding 66.0 per contest, 72nd in college basketball) and have a -9 scoring differential.

Notre Dame pulls down 33.4 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Notre Dame hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) at a 28.1% rate (333rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 32.3% from deep.

Notre Dame and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Fighting Irish commit 10.9 per game (109th in college basketball) and force 10.1 (323rd in college basketball).

