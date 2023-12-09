Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Marion County, Indiana. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant christian High School at North Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Morocco, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.