The Nashville Predators (14-12) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-4) on the road on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and NHL Network.

During the last 10 contests for the Predators (8-2-0), their offense has scored 36 goals while their defense has allowed 27 goals. They have had 33 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (21.2%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Maple Leafs 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-165)

Maple Leafs (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 14-12 this season and are 3-0-3 in overtime games.

Nashville has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville has two points (1-6-0) in seven games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Predators have scored at least three goals 17 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (13-4-0).

This season, Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games and registered 12 points with a record of 6-5-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 7-7-0 (14 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Predators finished 7-5-0 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 10th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 19th 3.3 Goals Allowed 3.12 15th 12th 31.7 Shots 31 14th 27th 32.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 17th 9th 23.88% Power Play % 21.21% 14th 16th 79.73% Penalty Kill % 75% 26th

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

