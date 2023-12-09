Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Madison County, Indiana today? We have the information here.
Madison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankton High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Middletown, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
