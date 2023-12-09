The Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-5), on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Players to Watch

Destiny Adams: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Kaylene Smikle: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Chyna Cornwell: 9.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Antonia Bates: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Kassondra Brown: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rutgers Players to Watch

Adams: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Smikle: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Cornwell: 9.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Bates: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Brown: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.