The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) will play the Auburn Tigers (4-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN2.

Indiana vs. Auburn Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 15.6 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Malik Reneau: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Xavier Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Trey Galloway: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 5.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Auburn Players to Watch

Indiana vs. Auburn Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank 230th 72.2 Points Scored 82.4 63rd 164th 70.0 Points Allowed 66.4 96th 310th 29.4 Rebounds 38.0 45th 352nd 5.4 Off. Rebounds 11.6 48th 362nd 3.0 3pt Made 8.6 83rd 132nd 14.2 Assists 19.8 9th 167th 11.8 Turnovers 12.8 226th

