The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) are heavily favored (-23.5) to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hulman Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -23.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

In six of seven games this season, Indiana State and its opponents have gone over 150.5 points.

The average total in Indiana State's contests this year is 160.2, 9.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Sycamores have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-3-0 mark from Southern Indiana.

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 6 85.7% 87.4 153.5 72.8 141.9 158.5 Southern Indiana 1 12.5% 66.1 153.5 69.1 141.9 144.1

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

The Sycamores average 87.4 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 69.1 the Screaming Eagles give up.

Indiana State has a 5-2 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 5-2-0 0-0 5-2-0 Southern Indiana 5-3-0 2-0 2-6-0

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Southern Indiana 11-4 Home Record 10-4 7-6 Away Record 5-11 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

