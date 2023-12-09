The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1) will face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Indiana State Players to Watch

Isaiah Swope: 18.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Conwell: 15.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayson Kent: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Robbie Avila: 18.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Julian Larry: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank 12th 89.2 Points Scored 63.6 340th 297th 77.2 Points Allowed 74.0 249th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 32.9 203rd 355th 5.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 277th 7th 11.2 3pt Made 6.7 239th 20th 18.7 Assists 13.3 179th 158th 11.5 Turnovers 13.3 259th

