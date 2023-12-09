The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) travel to face the Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores make 53.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

In games Indiana State shoots higher than 39.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Sycamores are the 300th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 77th.

The Sycamores average 18.3 more points per game (87.4) than the Screaming Eagles allow (69.1).

When Indiana State totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-1.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Indiana State posted 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did in away games (77.7).

The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.8).

At home, Indiana State made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than away from home (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule