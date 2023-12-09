How to Watch Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) travel to face the Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores make 53.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
- In games Indiana State shoots higher than 39.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Sycamores are the 300th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 77th.
- The Sycamores average 18.3 more points per game (87.4) than the Screaming Eagles allow (69.1).
- When Indiana State totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-1.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Indiana State posted 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did in away games (77.7).
- The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.8).
- At home, Indiana State made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than away from home (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 77-48
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 85-77
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|W 90-67
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Hulman Center
