The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) travel to face the Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores make 53.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
  • In games Indiana State shoots higher than 39.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Sycamores are the 300th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 77th.
  • The Sycamores average 18.3 more points per game (87.4) than the Screaming Eagles allow (69.1).
  • When Indiana State totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-1.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Indiana State posted 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did in away games (77.7).
  • The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.8).
  • At home, Indiana State made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than away from home (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern Illinois W 77-48 Hulman Center
12/2/2023 @ Bradley W 85-77 Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Northern Illinois W 90-67 NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana - Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State - Hulman Center

